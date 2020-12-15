More security required as Buckhead sees crime spike

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BUCKHEAD, GA (WGCL) — The homicide rate and aggravated assault rate is up citywide in Atlanta, and the Buckhead area is seeing a spike as well.

Businesses in this area are tired of all the crime. Management for Lenox Mall, for example, says they’re now getting metal detectors because of it.

A viewer sent CSBS46’s Melissa Stern a video of what looks like someone attempting to take someone else’s bag at the Buckhead Station shopping center over the weekend.

“We’ve seen an uptick in crime citywide,” said Sgt. John Chafee, with the Atlanta Police Department.

Less than a mile away from the incident in the video, two men were shot after a large fight broke out at the Intercontinental Hotel in Buckhead Saturday night.

“We’re doing what we can, we have officers out, we’ve increases patrols, which we typically do over the holiday season,” Sgt. Chafee added. “We’re seeing an increase in homicides and aggravated assaults, which is typically someone being shot or stabbed. Homicide is up 53% and aggravated assault is up 14%.”

Those numbers are citywide compared to this time last year. In Zone 2, which includes Buckhead, it’s up 33% and 28% respectively.

“We’re doing what we can with the resources we have,” added Sgt. Chafee.

Atlanta police have an authorized strength of 2,046 officers. They lost 141 sworn employees this year. Right now, they’re operating with 1,701, including recruits being trained.

Courts and certain areas of the criminal justice system were closed for a period of time during COVID. Atlanta police say it’s been a challenge.

“We’ve got officers on the street, they’ve been out there working hard, and it’s stressful on them, they’re seeing some of the same criminals back out on the street, and it certainly takes a toll on morale in the department, and we really want to see some things change here,” said Sgt. Chafee.

Sgt. Chafee said they get a lot of people calling 911 for non-emergencies. He said this is a good reminder to call 311 for that to keep the lines open for actual emergencies.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.