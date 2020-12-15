More than 600 state trucks, 200 contractors gear up for winter storm

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Winter Storm Bailey is on the way, and the state is preparing for several inches of snow to fall.

More than 600 state trucks and 200 independent contractors are getting ready for what’s to come.

Tuesday, at Dept. of Transportation garages across the state, sand piles were being stocked and trucks were gearing up.

The good news is many people across the state are still working from home because of the pandemic. However, traffic has picked up over the past few months, so people are being urged to stay at home and off the roads.

“We have been watching this. There have been a number of times where we look at it and say is this really going to be that serious and all the indicators are that this storm could dump 12 to 18 inches on us and it could be a heavy steady snowfall that’s coming at us,” said Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Joe Giulietti.

Due to the coronavirus, 100 DOT workers are out sick, which is why the state needs more contractors.

“We’ve been in contact virtually all the way through this. There have been a couple times when we’ve had test runs with it. And the governor has called for meetings,” Giulietti said.

Gov. Ned Lamont had advice to residents ahead of the storm, which is a message he’s been saying since March: “Stay safe, stay home. To everybody who doesn’t have to travel starting late Wednesday night when it starts to snow, don’t.”

This year, for the first time, the state has a new tool for the storm, that’s supposed to help make clearing the roads easier and better.

It’s a new tracking system, and the GPS devices will be in 125 trucks. They will not only help guide crews where they are needed most, but will help determine what is needed at each location.

“It’s part of a system that takes a lot of data into the system and provides a recommendation to the driver so that operator knows whether to apply materials, not apply materials,” said Paul Rizzo, of the DOT Highway Operations.

