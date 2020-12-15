Woman rescued from roof after running back inside burning home for cell phone

National & World

McKINNEY, TX (KTVT) — Firefighters rescued a woman stranded on the roof of her burning McKinney home after she ran back inside for her cell phone.

It happened in the 6300 block of Avalon Woods Dr. on December 14.

The woman had helped her mother escape the burning home, before running back inside and getting trapped.

“If a fire breaks out in your home, you have just a few minutes to get out safely,” said McKinney Fire Marshal Mike Smith. “Close doors as you leave and don’t go back inside for any reason.”

Firefighters used ladders to bring the woman down to safety.

Two people were treated and transported to a local hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

