New roof taking shape at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Some of the major construction projects at Nashville International Airport are starting to take shape.

One of the large projects that’s been going on since October is the construction of a new roof canopy.

New pictures from BNA show the progress on the new roof.

Massive steel supporters are now in place and once in place, the new roof will tower over the current one.

BNA is also building a covered pedestrian bridge over Terminal Drive that will connect the terminal to the parking garage and a new hotel.

