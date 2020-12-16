Oakland sees alarming trend of armed teens, juveniles committing violent crimes

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLAND, CA (KPIX) — Teens and juveniles, some as young as 11-years-old, are committing an alarming number of violent crimes in Oakland, according to police.

Police have seen an uptick in the number of young people involved in armed carjackings and robberies in Oakland and warn residents to be vigilant while getting in and out of their cars.

Police say officers have arrested middle-school age suspects who have held victims at gunpoint.

The juveniles, ranging in age between 11-16 are known to use the stolen vehicles to commit additional robberies throughout Oakland.

The Department is very concerned about these dangerous crimes committed by these children and teenagers.

“It is my hope that everyone is alarmed by the fact that it appears these violent acts are being committed by middle-school-age youth, barely more than children, armed with weapons.

This not only poses a great risk to our community but also to the offenders and their young peers. OPD is working with our city and county partners to interrupt this troubling criminal behavior while reaching these adolescents at such a critical stage in their lives,” said Interim Police Chief Susan E. Manheimer in a statement.

OPD is working with the Department of Violence Prevention and the Alameda County Probation Department to find ways to prevent such crimes and get the resources needed to keep teens out of trouble and off the streets.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.