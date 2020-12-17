Pawn shop busted for trafficking stolen goods

National & World

Marietta, GA (WGCL) — Marietta Police have been investigating Pawn World Business for months.

Police got a search warrant and found more than 170 stolen items – valuing around $15,000.

“We received tips from the public that there was suspicious activity happening at this specific pawn shop,” said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, with the Marietta Police Department.

Marietta City code requires all Marietta pawn shops to list every item purchased within a national database… so if your stolen item pops up somewhere in a pawn shop, police can help get your property back.

“It’s how, we in law enforcement, can communicate across the entire country,” Officer McPhilamy added.

But police said the owner of Pawn World Business wasn’t doing that.

“This store owner did, in fact, purchase items that he knew to be stolen, and turned around and re-sold them, even knowing they were stolen,” Officer McPhilamy said.

Instead, the owner was selling items in their original packaging…something unusual for a pawn shop.

“If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” said Officer McPhilamy.

The owner of the store, 47-year-old Gordon Blanton, and his employee, 64-year-old Michael Dituri were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

“The owner of the store is facing felony charges due to the sheer volume and number of transactions, and the employee of the store is facing misdemeanor charges,” added Officer McPhilamy.

Some of the retailers who reported stolen items were able to recover a variety of things ranging from electronics, power tools, and sporting goods.

“The system is designed to protect everyone,” Officer McPhilamy said, “When pawnshop owners follow the rules and list every item that they purchase into the national database, it allows everyone to be protected.”

Police said this is a good reminder to take a picture of the serial number on your items or a photo of your receipts to help police identify a product if something of yours is ever stolen.

