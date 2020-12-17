Teen charged with murder of retired CFD Lieutenant Dwain Williams in Morgan Park carjacking

National & World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams, who was killed in a carjacking attempt two weeks ago in Morgan Park.

The boy’s name is not being released because he was charged as a juvenile. Cook County prosecutors said he was scheduled to appear in Juvenile Court on Thursday morning.

Police have said, around 2 p.m. on Dec 3, Williams, 65, was leaving the Let’s Get Poppin popcorn store at 11758 S. Western Ave. and was walking to his vehicle, when a four-door dark-colored sedan pulled up and four males got out and bum rushed him.

The carjackers fired at Williams, and Williams returned fire. Williams was shot in the abdomen and was later pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Last week, police released surveillance video showing Williams’ attackers storming out of another car as Williams walks up to his own. An exchange of gunfire follows.

Three of the suspects are shown on the video, while the fourth was behind the wheel of the other stolen car, police said.

Two of the suspects seen in the video were wearing black pants, black hooded jackets and white gym shoes, and the third was wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue pants, and also white gym shoes.

Police said the stolen car in which the suspects pulled up, a Ford Fusion, was recovered in Tinley Park.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8271 or to make an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com.

Early Walker of the group I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot and other community leaders are gathering funds for a reward for information leading to arrests in Williams’ murder.

“Here is a man that gave his life to the city – retired; finally was able to retire and try to enjoy his life, and now his life has been taken,” Walker said last week. “If someone out here that knows who these individuals are, do the right thing.”

He said a portion of the reward funds could be given to a recipient immediately, particularly in case those funds are needed to move or relocate.

“We want justice for this family,” he said.

Community activist Andrew Holmes, a friend of Williams’, minced no words in talking directly to the shooters.

“If this was your father. To the shooters, you’re going to have a son one day, if you don’t already have one,” Holmes said. “What if he lose you if somebody did this to you?”

A reward for information leading to arrests in the case is up to $33,000.

