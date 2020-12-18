Man accused of beating his wife beyond recognition

National & World

CORDES LAKES, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A Cordes Lakes man arrested for assaulting his wife in October is facing additional charges, including attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault after details into his past emerged during the investigation.

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff Office (YCSO) say 51-year-old Richard Ellsworth was arrested on October 5 when deputies found his 48-year-old wife badly beaten at their Cordes Lakes property.

YCSO officials say the injured woman was discovered by the property landlady and her son-in-law when they showed up that day to collect late rent. They noticed the woman’s condition and told Ellsworth she needed medical help. He said she didn’t and it was none of their business. They left and called authorities telling them that Ellsworth beat her so bad her, “face is disfigured and doesn’t look human.”

When YCSO deputies arrived at the home they found Ellsworth’s 18-year-old family member out front putting things into a car. He told the deputies he was going on a trip with Ellsworth.

Deputies say they then found the injured woman and Ellsworth inside the home. It appeared Ellsworth was preparing to leave with his family member and desert his injured wife who lay inside the home.

He told deputies his wife had returned home that way [injured] and suggested “the injuries were caused by her ‘boyfriend’…” She was taken to a hospital and found to have multiple facial fractures, fractured ribs, and traumatic brain injury, officials say.

Ellsworth was arrested that day for domestic violence while YCSO detectives investigated the situation at the home. During their follow-up work, they discovered several cell phone videos, on both his wife and his family member’s phones. The videos show Ellsworth threatening and attacking his wife and family member.

Detectives say the videos show horrific attacks on the his wife, including an ongoing series of punches and kicks to her face and body with steel toed construction boots as she and the son pleaded for him to stop. Ellsworth is heard threatening to kill his special needs son and his wife several times. Some of the videos last for several hours, officials say.

Investigators say there is a history of domestic violence between the couple where the victim was reluctant to pursue prosecution.

Ellsworth’s charges include attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, and aggravated assault. He is also charged with sexual assault against both his wife and another family member. He is being held without bond as he awaits trial.

