Man sentenced to 496 years in prison as sex offender

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — A Foley man was sentenced to 496 years in prison on sex offender charges.

On Wednesday, December 16 Circuit Court Judge Clark Stankoski sentenced Thomas Bailey to 99 years for each conviction of the defendant’s four convictions for sodomy in the first degree and 20 years for each of the Defendant’s three convictions for sodomy in the second degree and attempted rape in the first degree.

Bailey’s prison sentence runs through 2516.

Stankoski ordered that the sentences be served consecutively, which gives the defendant a total sentence of 496 years in the Alabama Department of Corrections. Bailey was convicted on October 27, 2020, at a jury trial in Baldwin County Circuit Court.

The case was investigated by Detective Emmanuel Seales of Foley Police Department and the Baldwin County Department of Human Resources.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Kristi Hagood and Ashley Seibert. Forensic interviews and other services for the victims have been provided by the Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center.

The Office of Prosecution Services provided the use of Willow, a facility dog used for reducing the stress of the victim witnesses who are testifying at trial. Tamara Martin is Willow’s certified handler.

