Midtown Mobile apartment building catches fire forcing residents to scramble to safety

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A midtown apartment building erupting in flames Thursday afternoon sending the people inside scrambling to safety.

“It was very scary to see like everything on fire right there,” said Emma Penn, who lives down the street.

The fire sparking about 1:45 PM on Julia Street.

Neighbors calling for help, trying to get firefighters on scene as quickly as possible.

“All I could see was the flames coming from under the roof and out of the sides and it was just above the treeline and it was just raging,” Penn said.

By the time fire crews arrived, everyone inside made it out of the apartment building safely. Firefighters started attacking the growing blaze to get it out, but despite that several units are heavily damaged.

“We have partial collapse on the backside of the building,” said Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire Rescue. “So definitely won’t be able to get in there anytime soon. It’s a tragic scene.”

There were three birds inside one of the units, firefighters were able to get them to safety. Before they could be put into a box, one flew off.

No injuries, but the fire a reminder of how quickly things can go wrong.

“It was very scary and I feel really bad for everybody here and I hope they have a place to stay,” Penn said.

The cause is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.