State Police trooper pays for hotel room to help homeless woman and her dog stay warm during winter storm

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CHAMBERSBURG, PA (WPMT) — A kind gesture from a Pennsylvania State Police trooper helped a 75-year-old homeless woman and her dog stay warm in Chambersburg during Wednesday’s winter storm.

The woman and her 16-year-old dog, Patches, were unable to find room at any shelters, because none would allow pets, the State Police said.

That’s when Corporal Addison Lovett stepped in.

The trooper paid for a room at a local hotel to make sure the woman and her dog would be safe from the cold.

“A warm story for a cold day!” State Police said on Twitter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.