University of Utah police chief placed on leave

Salt Lake City, UT (KSL) — University of Utah Police Chief Rodney Chatman is on leave, University of Utah officials confirmed Thursday.

The reason for Chatman’s leave wasn’t released.

According to the university, day-to-day operations of University Police are being managed by Deputy Chief Jason Hinojosa.

Chatman’s leave is the latest moment of turmoil for the department. It comes after former chief Dale Brophy announced his resignation in July 2019. Brophy was in charge of the U. police when student Lauren McCluskey was killed by an ex-boyfriend in October 2018, with the police department receiving scrutiny for its handling of the McCluskey case. The university reached a $13.5 million settlement with the family of Lauren McCluskey in October.

Chatman was hired in January.

The department also had another resignation with the former deputy chief of police Rick McLenon resigning from his position in June 2020.

McLenon served as the interim police chief before the hire of Chatman.

