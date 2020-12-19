Hawaii State Teachers Association taking legal action over upcoming furloughs

National & World

HI (KITV) — “We are facing very severe budget crisis, certainly I wish I didn’t have to furlough,” Governor David Ige said.

Governor David Ige announced furloughs to come for most state workers as a way to make up for the state’s budget shortfall.

The Hawaii State Teachers Union is now taking legal actions over those upcoming furloughs.

On Friday the union filed a prohibited practice complaint with the Hawaii Labor Relations Board challenging the state’s unilateral decision to furlough more than 1,300 HSTA members starting in January.

The union claims the state is in violation of the collective bargaining agreement saying it still has a contract until June of next year.

“I know that teacher and many public servant all across the state have really stepped up to the challenge, they’ve changed how we provide services to our community, they’ve taken on the challenge of COVID-19, and have responded very well. I wish there was another way and we will continue to seek other sources of revenue and other way that we can avoid furloughs,” Governor Ige said.

Most teachers are scheduled to lose six days of pay for the rest of the academic year, while year-round staff could lose ten days.

The first furlough day is January 4th.

