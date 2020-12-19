Survivors speak as Oregon surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases

National & World

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV ) — The state of Oregon has surpassed another grim milestone as more than 100,000 Oregonians have now tested positive for COVID-19 since February.

Phoenix Oaks tested positive for the virus in April. He said that his symptoms lasted for six months. He said it’s devastating to see the numbers continue to rise in the state and across the country.

“It’s hard to describe in words how I feel when I look at those numbers because I know that every number is a case like mine,” Oaks said. “Some of them are not as bad but some of them are worse and quite a few of them are fatal or leave long term permanent damage.”

Amy Watson first tested positive for the virus on March 15th. She said she still hasn’t fully recovered.

“I’ve had an elevated temperature for 279 days now that’s where I’m at,” she said.

She said she’s in disbelief that cases are still skyrocketing.

“It’s head shaking, why are we still seeing these numbers climbing and climbing still,” Watson said. “Knowing what we know about the virus and sure there’s a vaccine on the way but it’s not available to almost anyone yet.”

The two said it’s still shocking to see cases going up each day.

“It’s really heart-breaking and it’s really sad and this whole pandemic is just a huge tragedy on a magnitude that I can’t describe,” Oaks said.

They said they don’t want anyone to go through what they’re been dealing with and encourage everyone to keep following health and safety guidelines.

“It’s not time to let our guard down, Oregonians need to hunker down and stay the course and enjoy a nice holiday season at home with their immediate family,” Watson said.

