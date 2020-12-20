River Music Experience takes curbside caroling to frontline healthcare workers

National & World

DAVENPORT, IA (WQAD ) — The River Music Experience is making the rounds across the Quad Cities, with curbside caroling this holiday season.

A group of carolers visited Genesis East Hospital, as part of their tour of multiple hospitals and heath centers, singing classic holiday favorites.

Because RME can’t have concerts for the foreseeable future, they’re taking their concerts to anyone, like neighborhoods, local businesses and organizations like Genesis.

“Whatever we can do to spread (healthcare workers) joy and thank them for what they’ve done,” Entertainment Director Kate Dale says. “This has been a hard year for everyone, but especially them. They’re the ones seeing it day in and day out.”

This winter’s curbside caroling is a new program for RME and is now a fundraiser this year.

RME is still booking these concerts through their website for Saturday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 22.

