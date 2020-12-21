Students to honor fallen firefighter with handmade gifts

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — Students at Oakwood Manor Elementary created thank you cards and hand-painted kindness rocks with messages to encourage Kansas City firefighters.

The service project is in honor of fallen firefighter Bobby Rocha who recently died from COVID-19. North Kansas City Schools teacher Rebecca Dollins will begin delivering the students’ gifts of gratitude Monday at 10 a.m.

The first stop is Station No. 18 where Rocha worked, and second stop is Station No. 17 where his son currently works. Each firefighter will receive one of 50 bags stuffed with goodies.

Included in the bags are cards with heartfelt messages, gift cards and hand-painted kindness rocks with words that describe firefighters such as brave, hero, and fearless.

Not only did students contribute to this service project, but other staff members and their families got involved by donating gift cards and other items for the goodie bags.

NKC Schools has a special connection with Bobby Rocha. He graduated from Winnetonka High School.

