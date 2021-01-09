Woman celebrates 100th birthday
Click here for updates on this story
Luzerne County, PA (WNEP) — Police cars and fire trucks responded to a senior living facility on Friday in Luzerne County.
But, there was no emergency or a false alarm.
The procession was to celebrate a resident’s 100th birthday.
Anne Adams is a resident of Highland Park Senior Living in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Everyone sang happy birthday and officers gave Anne a gift.
Newswatch 16 would like to wish Anne a happy 100th birthday.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments