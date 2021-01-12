Australian Open Fast Facts

National & World

Here’s a look at the Australian Open, one of four competitions that make up the “Grand Slam” in professional tennis. The other three are Wimbledon, the French Open and the US Open.

February 8-21, 2021 – The 109th Australian Open is scheduled to take place.

January 20-February 2, 2020 – The 108th edition of the Australian Open takes place.

2020 Results

Novak Djokovic defeats Dominic Thiem in the men’s final, to win a record eighth Australian Open title.

Sofia Kenin defeats Garbine Muguruza in the women’s final, to win her first grand slam title.

Other Facts

Total prize money for 2021 is $71.5 million AUD.

Youngest winners – men’s singles – Ken Rosewall (18); women’s singles – Martina Hingis (16)

Oldest winners – men’s singles – Rosewall (37); women’s singles – Thelma Long (35)

Most consecutive singles wins – men’s – Roy Emerson (five) 1963-1967; women’s – Margaret Court (seven) 1960-1966

Most singles titles overall – men’s – Djokovic (eight); women’s – Margaret Court (11)

Timeline

1905 – The Australasian Championships are played in Melbourne.

1927 – The name is changed to the Australian Championships.

1954 – Thelma Long wins the Women’s Singles Championship at age 35, becoming the oldest female to do so.

1969 – The name is changed to the Australian Open.

1972 – Ken Rosewall wins the Men’s Singles Championship at age 37, becoming the oldest male player to win the Australian Open. Rosewall also holds the record for youngest champion, winning at age 18 in 1953.

2001 – Begins paying men and women equal prize money.