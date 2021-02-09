Here’s what we know about the Buffalo, Minnesota, shooting suspect

National & World

Authorities have identified the suspect in the Buffalo, Minnesota, shooting as Gregory Ulrich.

Five people were injured after Ulrich, 67, allegedly opened fire Tuesday at the Allina Health Care Clinic. Five patients were injured and transported to hospitals, according to Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Health.

Officials also received word that Ulrich was staying at a nearby Super 8 Motel and, after a search, found “additional suspicious devices” at that location, Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said. The motel was evacuated without incident, according to the sheriff.

Suspect most likely targeted clinic, chief says

Ulrich is “no stranger to law enforcement,” Deringer said during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have had several calls for service dating to 2003,” Deringer said.

The Buffalo Police Department is also “very familiar with the suspect,” Police Chief Pat Budke said.

“The history we have of with this individual makes it most likely that this incident was targeted at that facility or at someone within that facility,” Budke said. “None of the information that we have from our past contact with him would indicate that he was unhappy with or would direct his anger at anyone other than people within the facilities where he had been treated or where they attempted to give treatment.”

The suspect has lived in the community “for quite a long time and has had contact with health care within the community during that time,” Budke said.

“It’s a history that spans several years, and there’s certainly a history of him being unhappy with the health care that he received,” Budke said. “There’s also, within that history, nothing to indicate that we would’ve been in the situation that we are at today.”

At this point, there is no information that leads officials to believe that there is “any nexus with any type of domestic terrorism” connected with the shooting, Budke said.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said Ulrich is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning.