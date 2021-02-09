One dead and four wounded in shooting at Minnesota health care clinic

National & World

[Breaking news update, published at 7:57 p.m. ET]

One of the five people who was wounded Tuesday at a shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, has died, Hennepin County Medical Center spokeswoman Christine Hill said.

Information was not made available whether the victim was a member of the Allina Health Care Clinic staff or a patient.

[Previous story, published at 7:03 p.m. ET]

A 67-year-old man who was “very familiar” to authorities wounded five people in a shooting Tuesday at the Allina Health Care Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, officials said.

Police received a 911 call about shots fired just before 11 a.m., Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said. When officers arrived they found multiple victims and took the suspect into custody.

Officers found a suspicious package in the corner of the health clinic’s lobby, according to Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer. Police also found several suspicious devices at a nearby Super 8 motel where the suspect was staying, Deringer said.

The suspect was identified as Gregory Ulrich, who Budke said has lived in the area for a “long time.”

Budke said that most likely the shooting was “targeted at that facility or someone within that facility” given the suspect’s history of conflict.

“There is a history of him being unhappy with health care — with the health care he received,” he said. The chief said he didn’t know whether the shooter said anything during the incident.

One victim was released from the hospital, according to a news release from North Memorial Health Hospital obtained by CNN affiliate KARE.

Three other victims are in critical, but stable condition, according to Chief Administrative Officer of North Memorial Health Samantha Hanson.

The fifth victim was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, Buffalo Hospital President Kelly Spratt said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. CNN has reached out to officials for the victim’s condition.

‘Horrible looking scene’

The sheriff described the clinic as “a horrible looking scene” when he arrived, and after emergency responders rendered aid and removed the victims, the suspicious package was found during a secondary search.

“We have contacted the Minneapolis Bomb Squad, and they are on scene right now helping us with that,” Deringer told reporters.

The police chief didn’t comment on reports of explosions heard at the clinic or what investigators found.

“We don’t know or can’t confirm what those devices were or really anything about what the intention behind those devices might have been until we’re able to complete the investigation,” Budke told reporters at a press conference.

The suspect likely will appear in court Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said.

Deringer said Ulrich’s history with law enforcement dates to 2003.

Several other law enforcement agencies said they were responding to the incident.

The ATF St. Paul bureau said it was heading to the facility after reports of an “active shooter.” Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder also told CNN there was “zero indication” of a threat to Minneapolis but said police are sending resources to assist with the incident.

The Allina health clinic is located in Buffalo, Minnesota, a city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic’s website describes the location as a convenient health care option and part of the Buffalo Crossroads family clinic.

Buffalo has a population of about 16,000 people, and the city’s residents are about 97.5% White with a median household income slightly above the state average, according to the US Census.