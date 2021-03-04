Mom, 3-year-old son viciously attacked by family dog

National & World

MILLMONT, Pennsylvania (WNEP) — Raegyn Royer spent part of the day playing with his brothers and cousins just like any other 3-year-old child. But Aunt Chelsey Royer says it’s a miracle that Raegyn is even alive after he was attacked by the family’s dog last Friday.

“Ripped his face down to his jaw bone, ripped his leg open, fractured his femur, punctured his femur bone, ripped his arm apart,” Chelsey Royer said.

According to Chelsey, her sister Ashley’s dog Titus was a pit bull and coon hound mix. The family had Titus for about five months, but the dog was displaying signs of aggression, so they were going to rehome him last Saturday.

Chelsea got this text from her sister the day before:

“Titus got me. It’s bad. In ambulance on our way to Geisinger trauma center.”

Chelsey said her sister jumped in between Raegyn and the dog during the attack.

“She saved his life in the midst of getting attacked herself. When the ambulance and EMTs showed up, they said that this was worse than any car accident that they have seen,” Chelsey said.

Raegyn and Ashley both had emergency surgery and will need more medical care. Raegyn is covered in bruises and bandages and is moving much slower than normal, but he’s still smiling.

“I feel a little bit better,” Raegyn said.

Chelsey set up a GoFundMe page to help with medical bills. The family’s dog Titus was put down over the weekend.

