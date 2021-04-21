Man in North Carolina fatally shot while deputies served warrant, authorities say

National & World

A man was fatally shot while deputies were serving a warrant Wednesday morning in the North Carolina community of Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, who was the subject of a search warrant, died in what the sheriff’s office called an officer-involved shooting.

Further details weren’t immediately released. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the probe into the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

Pasquotank County says it was closing its office buildings in downtown Elizabeth City at 1 p.m. in response to the shooting.

The City Council called an emergency meeting for Wednesday evening to discuss the incident.

Elizabeth City has about 18,000 residents and is just west of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and about a 45-mile drive south of Norfolk, Virginia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.