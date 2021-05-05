UK sends patrol ships to British island amid row with France over fishing rights

National & World

Two British offshore patrol vessels will be sent to the island of Jersey “as a precautionary measure” amid an escalating row over fisheries with France, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This comes after French maritime minister Annick Girardin threatened to cut electricity to the self-governing island of Jersey — which is off the coast of France and receives 95% of its electricity from there — as a “retaliatory measure” for restricting fishing boat access.

French local authorities also shut down their representation in the island’s capital Saint Helier on Monday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday “underlined his unwavering support for Jersey. He said that any blockade (of the island of Jersey) would be completely unjustified,” the statement read.

The self-governing island of Jersey is one of the Channel Islands, sitting just 14 miles off the French coast. While not technically part of the United Kingdom, the islands are crown dependencies, defended and internationally represented by the UK government.

France has accused the Jersey government — which issued 41 fishing permits to French vessels on April 30 — of placing “unilateral” restrictions on the trawlers.

“Regarding Jersey, I’ll remind you, for example, of electricity transportation via undersea cable,” Girardin said Tuesday. “We have means at our disposal. And even if it’d be sad to get to that point, we’ll get there if we must.”

Jersey Electricity, the main electricity provider to the island, says more than 95% of the electricity the island purchases is from France and is transported via submarine cables.

In a statement, Jersey’s Minister for External Relations, Sen. Ian Gorst, said the island had been informed by France and the European Union “that they are unhappy with the conditions placed on fishing licenses and fishing in general.”

“Such complaints are taken very seriously, and the Government will respond in full,” Gorst said. “However, the Government of Jersey has acted on legal advice, in good faith, and with due regard to non-discriminatory and scientific principles at every stage of these proceedings.”

He added Jersey regretted a recent decision by French local authorities in neighboring Normandy to shut down their representation on the island, saying it was based on a “misunderstanding that can be put right.”

“We want to heal the relationship as soon as possible, and we hope the (Normandy authorities) will take the opportunity to reverse the decision,” Gorst said.

The UK and EU reached a post-Brexit trade agreement on December 24, which came into force on January 1 when Britain left the EU’s single market and customs union.

The Jersey spat is part of an escalating dispute between the EU and the UK over fishing rights, with boats from both sides facing administrative hurdles and being turned away over paperwork.

“It is important that we right away condemn this move, I did so with the (European) Commission, condemning the breach of the Brexit agreement,” Girardin said, warning the Jersey move “would set a dangerous precedent for access elsewhere.”

Girardin’s threat is reminiscent of former French President Charles de Gaulle’s blockade against the Principality of Monaco in October 1962 as part of a dispute over taxation.

According to archives from the French Assembly, the move had a “psychological impact” on the local population that feared water, gas and electricity provided by France would be cut. The blockade only lasted a few hours.