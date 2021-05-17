South Carolina deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland’s death have been fired, sheriff says

National & World

The two deputies involved in the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland have been fired, Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said a statement tweeted by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutherland died after he was forcibly removed from his jail cell in North Charleston in January. Footage released last week by the sheriff’s office shows deputies pepper spraying and tasing Sutherland, 31, multiple times after he appeared to resist leaving his cell for a bail hearing.

“Today, I made the decision to terminate the two detention deputies involved in this case,” Graziano said in the tweeted statement. “I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community.”

“The employees are Sgt. Lindsay Fickett, employed since March 2011, and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, since July 2016,” the tweet said.

CNN is reaching out to the deputies and the fraternal order of police for comment on the firings.