New York Mets player suffers nasal fractures after getting hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will meet with a specialist after he suffered multiple nasal fractures when a 94 mph fastball hit him, the team said Tuesday.

Pillar was struck by the pitch from Atlanta Braves pitcher Jacob Webb in the seventh inning in Monday night’s game. The frightening video shows Webb fall in pain and with blood streaming out of his nose. He was able to walk off the field.

The athlete will meet with a facial specialist in Atlanta, where the team was playing, to “determine next steps,” the Mets said.

He was taken to the hospital to get a CT scan, the Mets tweeted. “Thinking of our guy,” the team wrote.

“Thanks to everyone that has reached out! Scary moment but I’m doing fine,” Pillar wrote on Twitter after the injury.

The Mets secured a 3-1 win at Truist Park.