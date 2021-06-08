Two Arizona wildfires continue to grow, but some residents allowed to go home

National & World

Two large wildfires in eastern Arizona continue to grow, but there was progress with one of the blazes in reducing the threat to nearby communities, officials said Tuesday.

The Telegraph Fire has burned 71,756 acres and the Mescal Fire has scorched 66,913 acres, according to the Interagency Incident Information Center.

While the Mescal Fire has grown since Monday, authorities told some residents on the San Carlos Apache Reservation they could return home.

“Firefighters have been successful in reducing the fire threat to important infrastructure, resources and communities,” fire officials said.

The blaze, the cause of which is under investigation, is 23% contained.

Officials said the hot, dry conditions will help the fire continue to spread.

The Telegraph Fire, burning since last week, is 0% contained.

“Firefighters continue around-the-clock efforts to protect communities and other values at risk from the fast-growing Telegraph Fire,” according to a post on a Facebook page set up for the fire.

The Gila County Emergency Management agency is giving away N95 masks to individuals in nearby areas that are sensitive to smoke, according to a post on the Facebook page.

Officials think the fire was started by a person but are still investigating the cause.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in either fire.