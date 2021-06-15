Israeli military launches airstrikes in Gaza in response to incendiary balloons launched from the coastal enclave

National & World

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza overnight Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement, citing incendiary balloons launched from Gaza earlier in the day. According to reports in Israeli media, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza sparked multiple fires in southern Israel.

WAFA, the official Palestinian News Agency also reported the airstrikes in Khan Younis and said “material” damage occurred. The news agency also reported on another site south of Gaza City being targeted and said there were no casualties from both incidents.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.