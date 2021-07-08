Pfizer to seek U.S. regulators’ OK for third COVID-19 vaccine dose, says it could boost protection against delta variant
Well, yeah… I had my two regulation Pfizer shots in April, and just found out I have NO immunity. Doc sez I can wait for “herd immunity” to kick in, someday… but, not being part of the thundering herd, I’ll have another set of two shots ASAP.