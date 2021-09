CNN - Asia/Pacific

By Mostafa Salem, CNN

About 200 people, among them US nationals, have been cleared by the Taliban to leave the Afghan capital of Kabul for Doha on a Qatari flight, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN on Thursday.

