An 8.2 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Alaska

CNN - National

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

A 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska, according to preliminary data from the US Geological Survey.

The very strong quake was located about 56 miles (91 kilometers) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska, and occurred around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night local time, USGS said.

At 29 miles deep (46.7 km), the earthquake is considered shallow. Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km in depth.

There have been at least two strong aftershocks, including a preliminary magnitude 6.2 and magnitude 5.6, the USGS reports.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.