A Chicago police officer is dead and another is fighting for his life following a shooting during a traffic stop

CNN - National

By Alta Spells, CNN

A Chicago police officer has died, and another officer is fighting for his life following a traffic stop Saturday night that ended in gunfire, officials said.

Two suspects are in custody, said Eric Carter, First Deputy Superintendent of Police, during a news briefing early Sunday.

“This evening, Chicago mourns the loss of one of its bravest and finest. And we have another officer who is struggling and fighting for his very life,” Carter said.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with three people, two men and a woman, near 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue, when the officers were fired on and returned fire around 9 p.m. Saturday evening, Carter said.

“During that exchange of gunfire, two officers were struck, one offender was struck,” he added.

The two officers were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One female officer died there, and another officer “is currently fighting for his very life,” according to Carter.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who also spoke at the briefing after spending time with the family of the slain officer, described her as being “very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work” and said the family was “grieving and distraught at the loss of life.”

Carter didn’t provide additional details on the suspects, saying the current information is preliminary and the investigation is ongoing.

CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.