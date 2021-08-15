Girl, 7, killed in Chicago weekend of gun violence

CNN - National

By Deanna Hackney and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

An unknown suspect shot two young girls, one of them fatally, as they sat in a parked vehicle on a Chicago street Sunday, according to police.

The suspect fired at the 7-year-old and 6-year-old at approximately 2:50 p.m. while they were in a car on the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The 6-year-old girl sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and the right armpit. The 7-year-old was shot in the chest and the torso. Both were transported to Loyola University Medical Center, where the 7-year-old was pronounced dead. The 6-year-old is in stable condition.

Police did not disclose if the two girls are related or other the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As of Sunday evening, 42 people had been shot in Chicago over the weekend, four of them fatally, police said.

Shootings in Chicago have increased by 11% this year compared to 2020 and 63% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to an August 3 report by police.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.