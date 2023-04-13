Colorado high school students return to class amid investigation into possible bacterial meningitis deaths of two teachers

By Zoe Sottile, CNN

Classes at a Colorado high school have resumed after two teachers died over the weekend after experiencing symptoms of bacterial meningitis, according to school administrators.

The two teachers at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, 24-year-old Madelaine Michelle Schmidt and 63-year-old Judith Briere Geoffroy, experienced symptoms of bacterial meningitis before their deaths, according to a news release from the Arapahoe County Corner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said they had performed autopsies on Schmidt and Geoffroy, but the causes of death are still pending. They were unable to confirm the absence or the presence of bacterial meningitis.

Eaglecrest High School closed Wednesday to allow public health officials to “identify students or staff who may have been in close contact with the infected staff person,” the Cherry Creek School District said in a letter sent to parents Tuesday.

“Arapahoe County Public Health will reach out directly to all staff members and families of students determined to be in close contact,” the letter said. “Those individuals will be offered preventative antibiotics.”

The district added that school and district mental health support staff will be available for students.

Bacterial meningitis can cause death in just a few hours or permanent disabilities for those who recover, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria is usually spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, headaches, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and “altered mental status (confusion),” according to the CDC.

