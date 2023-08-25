5 things to know for August 25: Trump, Maui, Power outages, Mortgage rates, Russia

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of Wells Fargo customers reported issues with the bank’s systems Thursday, with problems ranging from transferring funds to declining ATM cards. This is the second major technical issue to impact the bank this month after some customers a few weeks ago noticed their direct deposits had disappeared from their accounts.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Trump

Donald Trump became the first former US president to have a mug shot taken when he was placed under arrest at the Fulton County jail on Thursday. He was booked as inmate No. P01135809 after surrendering on more than a dozen charges stemming from his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Sources tell CNN that the former president wanted to appear defiant in the mug shot, and purposefully chose not to smile. After he was released on a $200,000 bond, Trump slammed the case as “a travesty of justice,” and told reporters, “I did nothing wrong.” His surrender in Georgia marked the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him — episodes that had never been seen in US history until 2023.

2. Maui

Officials in Maui County, Hawaii, have released a list of nearly 400 people who remain unaccounted for following the devastating wildfires this month. The “validated list” was put together by the FBI, a news release from the county said on Thursday. “We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” Police Chief John Pelletier said in the release. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed,” he added. The list of 388 names marks a drop from the more than 1,000 people previously believed to be unaccounted for. But that figure could change as the grim search continues, officials said. At least 115 people have already been confirmed dead, making it the deadliest wildfire disaster in the US in more than 100 years.

3. Power outages

Nearly 700,000 homes and businesses were without power early today across Michigan and Ohio following a forceful round of thunderstorms and a large tornado. The “extremely dangerous” tornado was confirmed near Williamston, Michigan, Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. local time, according to the National Weather Service. In addition to heavy rain of up to 8 inches in some areas, the storms brought powerful winds gusting up to 85 mph and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. Approximately 400,000 people were without power in southern Michigan and nearly 300,000 were in the dark in northern Ohio overnight, according to tracker PowerOutage.us. Crews are expected to survey the damage today as the storms track further south.

4. Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates soared to 7.23% this week — their highest level since 2001. For comparison, the 30-year fixed-rate a year ago was 5.55%. Mortgage rates have spiked during the Federal Reserve’s historic inflation-curbing campaign, sending home affordability to the worst levels since 1984. Buying a home is more expensive now than renting because of the added cost of financing a mortgage and rising home prices. Hopeful house hunters also face historically low inventory, increasing competition for properties. According to an analysis by Moody’s Investors Service, US homebuying costs will remain elevated at least through 2024.

5. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin made his first public comments Thursday on the plane crash believed to have killed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, saying he was “talented” but made “serious mistakes in life.” The crash Wednesday took place northwest of Moscow and killed all on board, according to Russian officials. There is no concrete evidence that points to Kremlin involvement and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. However, it is known that Prigozhin recently joined a growing list of high-profile Russians who have fallen from the good graces of Putin and died under mysterious circumstances. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had nothing to do with the crash, adding “but I think everyone realizes who has.” President Joe Biden similarly suggested Putin may have been behind the incident.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

It’s not pumpkin you’re tasting in your pumpkin spice latte

Pumpkin spice blend is actually a simple combination of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice and cloves. Check out these fall-favorite dishes that call for real pumpkin.

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande all released new music on the same day

It’s been a big week for pop music. You’ll probably hear these songs on summer playlists and the radio soon.

A ‘forgotten’ Winnie the Pooh sketch sat in a drawer for years. Now it could be worth thousands

An original drawing of the Disney character which languished for decades in a drawer could fetch nearly $40,000 at auction next month.

Comedian Kevin Hart ends up in wheelchair after racing his friend

Trying to do “young stuff” has temporarily landed Kevin Hart in a wheelchair.

Dollar Tree may start locking up items

The discount store known for $1 price points is seeing a rise in theft issues. The company said it may take drastic measures to prevent robberies.

QUIZ TIME

Which country successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon this week?

A. Italy

B. India

C. Russia

D. Canada

Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see if you’re correct!

TODAY’S NUMBER

7

That’s how many astronauts are currently aboard the International Space Station. A SpaceX and NASA mission was set to send four additional astronauts to the orbiting lab today, but the launch was abruptly called off for “additional analysis.”

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We don’t believe it rises to the level of a recallable safety defect.”

— Ford, responding to complaints about an “ear piercing” noise from speakers in its F-150 trucks. The automaker said it has to come up with a software fix to address the annoying noise that sounds like static, or glass shattering, and which cannot be shut off. Around 100 drivers have submitted complaints, Ford said, but the company does not yet plan to issue a full recall.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Thailand’s homemade rocket festival

Watch this video to see how homemade rockets are helping a Thai community uphold its traditions.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.