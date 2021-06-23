72-year-old recovering after roadside assault on highway; 17-year-old suspect certified as adult

CNN - Regional

By Emily Rittman

CLAY COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A 72-year-old man is still recovering seven weeks after he says he was badly beaten by two people he stopped to help with a flat tire along I-35 in Clay County in May.

According to court records, a 17-year-old under investigation for the assault was certified as an adult on June 17 in juvenile court.

Jason Jones says he never expected to be attacked by the same people he was trying to help. He saw them stuck on the side of I-35 near Holt, Missouri, around 10:30 a.m. on May 4. He stopped to offer help.

Jones says he is still healing from a skull fracture, brain bleed and other injuries from the roadside assault. “That’s why I’m using the cane,” Jones said. “So, I can stick it out there and keep me from tipping over.”

He says he offered to give a 17-year-old and her adult friend, Choyce Davis, a ride to salvage yards to find a tire to replace their flat tire. He drove them back to their stranded vehicle and removed their damaged tire.

“Well I’ve always stopped to help people all my life,” Jones said. “This is the first time I’ve ever had any trouble.”

He says he was attacked without warning by the two suspects as they sat in his backseat. He says the 17-year-old hit him with a metal hitch pin.

“She picked that up and started hitting me in the head. I had eight gashes up here that were bleeding,” Jones said. “Then, he tried to choke me and I couldn’t breathe. He continued to hit me with his fist while I was on the ground. I couldn’t move. All my energy was gone. They’d beat me that hard.”

The 17-year-old and Davis are currently listed in custody at the Clay County jail. They are held for felony assault charges.

“They thought they were going to rob me. Take my money and then take my van and leave,” Jones said.

The 72-year-old says he wants both suspects to be held accountable for the assault. His wife hopes his days of stopping to help strangers are over.

“Oh, she says I won’t stop anymore,” Jones said.

Jones says he is thankful for the passersby who saw the assault, stopped, and called 911.

