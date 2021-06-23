John Hurley identified as good Samaritan killed in Olde Town Arvada shooting

CNN - Regional

By Jennifer McRae

Click here for updates on this story

ARVADA, Colorado (KCNC) — On Tuesday afternoon, just over 24 hours since the deadly shooting in Olde Town Arvada, police identified the good Samaritan who was killed and commended him for likely saving the lives of others. John Hurley of Golden was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley was also shot and killed.

“[Hurley] is a true hero and likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate during a news conference on Tuesday.

Police said that the shooting was an “ambush” and they praised Hurley, 40, for his efforts during the gunfire.

Officers rushed to the area at 57th and Olde Wadsworth on Monday afternoon after receiving 911 calls about an officer being hit by gunfire near the Arvada Library.

Officer Gordon Beesley died. He spent 19 years with the Arvada Police Department.

Beesley was a School Resource Officer at Oberon Middle School and was working patrol while school was out for the summer.

Details about the shooter’s motive have not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.