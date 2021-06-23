Retailers are warning buyers of fireworks shortage ahead of 4th of July

CNN - Regional

By Brittany Edney

DECATUR, Georgia (WGCL) — Retailers are warning customers about a fireworks shortage that may impact your 4th of July celebration. Suppliers and retailers are worried about fireworks shortages across the country caused by pandemic-related delays.

“I got the rolling thunder assortment, I got a coupon in the mail, it’s for my grandkids,” said Bill Collins, a customer Collins says he learned the hard way that you need to get a jumpstart on all fireworks purchases or your options may be dim.

“That’s why I’m buying early, last year they ran out,” said Collins.

A shortage of shipping containers in China is slowing down fireworks deliveries globally. There are also delays in the US getting products both unloaded and put on trucks. These pandemic related problems are creating issues with the supply-chain and retailers.

So if you’re in the market for something sparkly for the upcoming holiday, retailers suggest that customers buy early.

“I enjoy these things, maybe more than the kids do,” said Collins.

