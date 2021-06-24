Governor Ivey to host ceremonial bill signing

CNN - Regional

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WALA) — Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday will host a ceremonial bill signing for legislation passed during the 2021 Regular Session.

The following bills will be ceremonially signed by the governor:

• House Bill 322 – This bill, sponsored by Rep. Danny Crawford, Sen. Clyde Chambliss and Sen. Tom Whatley, gives the responsibility of nominating members of the State Board of Registration for Foresters to the Alabama Division of the Society of American Foresters and any active state forestry organization that meets the criteria established by the Board. (Act 2021-433)

• House Bill 227 – SB 231, sponsored by Rep. Joe Lovvorn, Sen. Dan Roberts and Sen. Tom Whatley, provides an income tax credit for the acquisition, construction, or installation of a qualified storm shelter. (Act 2021-540)

• House Bill 2 – Sponsored by Rep. Mike Holmes and Sen. Dan Roberts, HB 2 adds Tianeptine to the list of Class II controlled substances. (Act 2021-325)

• Senate Bill 261 – This bill, sponsored by Sen. Clyde Chambliss and Rep. Chip Brown, prohibits indemnification provisions for liability of a third party in contracts for design professionals. (Act 2021-318)

• House Bill 130 – Sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown and Sen. David Sessions, House Bill 130 is named after Aniah Blanchard and provides additional offenses that would allow a judge to deny bail to a defendant. (Act 2021-267)

• House Bill 136 – This legislation, sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown and Sen. David Sessions, designates the Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Alabama Aquarium as the official aquarium of Alabama. (Act 2021-411)

• House Bill 137 – HB 137, sponsored by Rep. Chip Brown and Sen. David Sessions, provides certain rights to victims of sexual assault and creates the Sexual Assault Task Force. (Act 2021-481)

• House Bill 166 – Sponsored by Rep. Matt Simpson and Sen. David Sessions, creates a mental health diversionary program and funds a mental health court in Baldwin County. (Act 2021-154)

• Senate Bill 39 – SB 39, sponsored by Sen. Randy Price and Rep. Matt Simpson, establishes the Alabama State of Emergency Consumer Protection Act and creates the crime of aggravated home repair fraud. (Act 2021-272)

• Senate Bill 308 – This bill, sponsored by Sen. Randy Price and Rep. Proncey Robertson, establishes the Alabama Uniform Concealed Carry Permit Act and authorizes lifetime concealed carry permits. (Act 2021-246)

• Senate Bill 43 – This legislation, sponsored by Sen. Randy Price and Rep. Joe Lovvorn, requires EMA to adopt guidelines for identifying and designating safe place shelters throughout the state. (Act 2021-165)

• House Bill 172 – Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Drummond and Sen. Bobby Singleton, requires the Chief Procurement Officer and the Secretary of State’s office to collect data on minority and women-owned businesses in the state and the participation of those businesses in the state procurement process. (Act 2021-223)

• House Bill 274 – Sponsored by Rep. Barbara Drummond, this bill provides for the licensure and regulation by the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering of mobile hair salons. (Act 2021-406)

• House Bill 175 – HB 175, sponsored by Rep. Joe Lovvorn, adds computer science teachers serving in underserved areas of the state to the current AMSTEP loan repayment program for public high school math and science teachers. (Act 2021-389)

• House Bill 153 – This legislation, sponsored by Rep. Joe Lovvorn, expands eligibility of children allowed to receive tuition assistance from the Police Officer’s and Firefighter’s Survivors Educational Assistance Program. (Act 2021-425)

• Senate Bill 61 – SB 61, sponsored by Sen. Donnie Chesteen and Rep. Joe Lovvorn, establishes the Education Retirees Trust Fund in the State Treasury to fund periodic bonuses for education retirees. (Act 2021-464)

