‘It’s a miracle,’ man shares story of recovering from stroke

By Cameron Taylor

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Nashville man is sharing his story of having a massive stroke and fully recovering.

It happened while Frank Grant was working out on Monday at the Green Hills YMCA. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was released the next day.

“It’s a miracle. That’s all you can say about it,” Frank Grant said.

Frank Grant is grateful he’s alive.

More than 48 hours ago, he was at the Green Hills YMCA riding a bike in the cycling room. After a few minutes, something didn’t feel right and he got off the bike.

“When I got off, I think I staggered a little bit. Then when I got outside, I felt very hazy and I knew my right side was weak and I couldn’t speak,” Grant said.

Within minutes, Frank was put into an ambulance, taken to Vanderbilt, and rushed into surgery. He had a massive stroke. It’s something he never thought he would experience exercising nearly every day. He just came back from a 165 mile bike trip in Missouri.

“So, I was probably the antithesis of somebody you would expect to have a stroke because I’m not a smoker. I drink very, very occasionally and I’m not morbidly overweight,” Grant said.

Getting to the hospital quickly was key for Frank. His doctor explained what may have happened if he didn’t get there fast.

“There’s a very good chance he would not have survived,” Dr. Michael Feldman with Vanderbilt University Medical Center said.

Dr. Feldman met Frank in the operating room. He said Frank had a blood clot the size of the tip of a pinky.

“We saw that blockage and we went up with basically a little device that grabs, almost like a mechanical claw, the clot and you’re able to pull that out of the body,” Dr. Feldman said.

Moments later, Dr. Feldman said Frank’s blood flow was back to normal and he was talking again. Frank was able to go home the next day.

“Honestly, it’s people like him and our ability to help people like that that makes this job worth it,” Dr. Feldman said.

Doctors and Frank said the stroke may have had to do with a heart valve replacement he had last year, but they’re not entirely sure.

A day after his stroke, Frank stopped by to thank his doctor and the EMTs.

“So, it was just divine intervention that it happened on the day I was working out and there were people around that could quickly get me to the hospital and take care of me,” Grant said.

If you think you might be having a stroke, here are a few signs:

Inability to move one side of your body or weakness Facial droop Communication problems

Dr. Feldman also said even after surgery, some people may still have some of those symptoms.

