Police searching for “Tighty Whitie Bandit”

CNN - Regional

By WALA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

Spanish Fort, Alabama (WALA) — The Spanish Fort Police department released video of the “Tighty Whitey Bandit ”. According to the Spanish Fort Police the video shows a man with underwear on his head pulling vehicle door handles attempting to enter the vehicles. The video from SFPD is from the Stone Brook subdivision off Jimmy Faulkner Drive.

Last night SFPD took a delayed report where a gun was taken from a vehicle Monday night/Tuesday morning in the Stone Brook neighborhood.

As part of the Fort Knocks Initiative, Chief Barber and officers from SFPD will be in Stone Brook tomorrow canvassing the area for video and witnesses, as well as reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked. If you have any video or information on the identity of the suspects, please Call Spanish Fort PD at 626-4914.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.