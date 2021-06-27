Flags to be flown at half-staff for St. Louis firefighter who died of COVID-19

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Flags will be flying at half-staff Monday in Missouri to honor a St. Louis firefighter who died from COVID-19.

Firefighter Rodney Heard, 56, died on June 15th after serving the community for over 25 years. In 1996, he worked in the Department of Corrections before joining the St. Louis Fire Department three years later.

“During this difficult time, we ask that you keep the family and friends of Firefighter Heard uplifted in prayer and thoughts,” the department said.

Gov. Mike Parson issued the order late last week to lower flags tomorrow. Heard’s death is considered job-related because the 22-year veteran was on duty when he became sick.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.