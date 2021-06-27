Tow truck operators are among those braving the heat

CNN - Regional

By Bridget Chavez

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — For Oregonians in certain professions, escaping this historic heat wave is not an option.

“It’s been very treacherous,” Laurie Kennedy, a tow truck operator, said.

Kennedy said the weekend is already off to a busy start.

“Knowing that somebody is on the side of the road probably with no AC, probably not thinking their car is going to break down and not have water, you’re going to hustle to get to those people and get them safely out of the heat,” she said.

Kennedy said if you don’t absolutely need to drive, stay off the roads.

“A lot of cars are overheating, they, especially in traffic I mean you’re stop, no stop go, using the AC so much, your car is going to overheat,” she said. “Also people say your tire pressure is say 40 max PSI, that’s the max when it heats up, your tire is expanding, you’re going to have blowouts.”

Her job is already a dangerous one. She said drivers need to pay attention especially when there are first responders or tow trucks helping people on the side of the road.

“We work on that white line, that is a thin white line we work on and a lot of times our trucks are over that white line so I’m working the lane of traffic and nobody pays attention,” she said. “If you see flashing lights on the ride of the road, slow down and move over.

“I am somebody’s daughter, I am somebody’s sister, I am somebody’s aunt and my tow brothers are parents, brothers, sons,” she said. “We have families we want to go home to. It’s always in the back of my head, ‘Am I going home after this call or is my casket going to be on the back of the flatbed?’”

