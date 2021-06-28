Authorities asking for public’s help finding missing 11-year-old San Jacinto boy

CNN - Regional

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SAN JACINTO, California (KABC) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old boy last seen at his San Jacinto home.

Jose Escobedo went missing from his home in the 1500 block of Chardonnay Place Monday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department-Hemet Station.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black socks. His family says he is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

Jose’s nickname is J.J. and he is a fifth grade student at De Anza Elementary.

Investigators are unaware of his whereabouts, but they believe he may be trying to go to Desert Hot Springs.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.