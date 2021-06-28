CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Suspect car could help break the case

CNN - Regional

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A West Mobile neighborhood is taking inventory on surveillance video from residents after several car break-ins over the weekend. It happened in the Irongate subdivision off Cottage Hill and Dawes Road.

“They were in and out real quick two males and a female,” said one homeowner.

A resident tells us what they’re seeing is disturbing. Three suspects seeb door-checking vehicles in the middle of the night around 2 a.m. Saturday.

“They got in — that we know of — 3 to 4 cars. They got some money out of one… Seemed like they were doing a quick check and opening some consoles… And they were gone. Had there been a gun or personal documents in there… They would have got it,” said homeowner.

While most residents have security cameras, the street also has something else working for it — it’s a cul-du-sac.

“When you come in it… You gotta go out it… And that’s the real beauty of all the cameras there’s different angles… Different cameras watching,” said homeowner.

And some of these cameras have audio. The suspect’s car is not doing them any favors, which could prove to be important in this case.

“It sounded like it had some major issues… possibly with the breaks. A lot of squealing… You could tell the car had some issues with the running gear,” said homeowner.

While residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles — they’re also wanting the criminals to know the cameras are always rolling.

“We all have concerns about this… I will say that mobile police do come through our area quite often — and we really appreciate that they do outstanding work,” said homeowner. “And all I can say is beware because this neighborhood is prepared to send whatever they need to get these people off the streets.”

