St. Louis firefighter injured while battling North City blaze overnight

By Stephanie Baumer

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A St. Louis firefighter is recovering from serious injuries after an overnight fire in North City.

The fire broke out at a vacant home on Ridge Avenue in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood around midnight. The fire spread to an occupied building next door, forcing several people inside to be evacuated.

St. Louis Fire Department Captain Garon Mosby told News 4 the firefighter’s injuries appeared to be smoke inhalation related. The firefighter was listed as stable after being taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

