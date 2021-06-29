WI: COUNTY GOP SHARES RACIST MEME ON FACEBOOK

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WISN) — A sarcastic meme posted by the Winnebago County Republican Party lists literacy, employment and a good credit rating as “warning signs of white supremacy.”

But it drew attention from across the state.

Republican Party Chair Ed Hudak said it was meant to be a criticism of critical race theory. He said he posted it on the group’s account.

The post did not mention critical race theory.

“You didn’t read the whole post,” Hudak said. “You didn’t read the comments.”

The post received hundreds of comments calling it, among other things, disgusting and shameful.

Critical race theory is the concept that racism is embedded in the systems of our society, including education and law.

“Facebook will not allow me to expand,” Hudak said.

It has since been deleted.

“When you see a county Republican party posting something just so explosive with outright racism you have to ask why is this up there,” Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said.

The Wisconsin Republican Party did not respond to a request for comment about the county party’s post.

