Oh Baby! Newborn Twins Delivered By Surrogate Carrying Embryos With DNA From Their 2 Dads

CNN - Regional

By J.D. Miles

Click here for updates on this story

ALLEN, Texas (KTVT) — Same-sex couples are turning more and more to surrogates and embryos as a method of having children other than adoption.

Bear and Ellle entered the world just one minute apart three months ago.

Their arrival is not only an example of the scientific advancements in modern day conception, but also of the social advancements of same-sex parents who want biological children.

“You have a genetic link to your child but they also have at genetic link to each other. So I think coming in as two Dads, that in our minds kind of completed the full circle of family that we were wanting,” said father Josh Neal.

The twins were delivered by a surrogate from embryos each implanted with the DNA from one of their two fathers Robert Sleeper and Neal.

“I do think it’s especially important for our community to understand what is possible. We realize how truly blessed we are,” said Neal.

Medical Center McKinney helped the couple with their birth plan and delivery knowing it would be a special one.

One of their nurses just happened to be a childhood friend.

“Just to watch them become new parents it’s just so much fun,” said nurse Sarah Thetford of Medical Center McKinney.

Pride month celebrates the liberation of the LBGTQ community.

Fro some, Bear and Elle are shining symbols of the strides made that have led to same sex couples becoming proud parents.

“If we can be a face or source of support, any sort of inspiration to anyone out there, to show to your point what a modern family looks like, we are more than happy and truly blessed to do that,” said Neal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.