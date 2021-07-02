Sheriff: Kennesaw State football player killed in Florida shooting

CNN - Regional

By CATHERINE CATOURA

PENSACOLA, Florida (WGCL) — A shooting in Florida claimed the life of a Kennesaw State football player and injured another early Thursday morning.

Around 1 a.m., the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola responded to a person shot call at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood. When deputies arrived to the scene, they discovered a a vehicle in a wooded area nearby.

During the investigation, deputies found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. The KSU football player, Ladarius Clardy, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim who has not yet been identified was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

If you have any information or video footage of this homicide, please contact the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Kennesaw State University released the following statement:

“We are devastated and heartbroken over the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and left a mark on this program with his positive attitude. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.”

