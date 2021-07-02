Suspect broke into popular Bristol restaurant overnight, stole cash register

CNN - Regional

By KAITLYN NAPLES

BRISTOL, Connecticut (WFSB) — A popular Bristol restaurant was the target of a burglary overnight.

The Applewood Restaurant manager said a man was seen on surveillance footage smashing a window with a rock around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Once he got inside, he took the cash register and broke a computer.

The manager said the suspect then climbed out of the same window that he broke into and took off.

The only description that was given was that the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

