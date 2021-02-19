Skip to Content
Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 10:27 pm

Oregon National Guard deploys as power outages persist

Numerous trees were felled by recent ice storm in western Oregon
KGW
Numerous trees were felled by recent ice storm in western Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has called on the National Guard to go door-to-door in areas hardest hit by last weekend’s ice storm to make sure residents have enough food and water.

About 60,000 people remain without power a week after the storm first swept into the greater Portland area. Severe damage to Portland's south and east could leave some residents in the dark for several more days.

The three-day snow and ice storm knocked out power to more than 350,000 residents at its peak.

At least four people have died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using propane heaters, grills or generators inside their homes to keep warm.

Government-politics / News / Top Stories / Weather

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content